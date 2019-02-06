An armored truck was robbed at a Bank of America in west Houston Wednesday morning, police say.This happened around 9:55 a.m. at the location on 11288 Westheimer near Wilcrest.Police say someone called and told them two masked men robbed the Garda armored vehicle at the ATM before taking off in a newer model Nissan Altima.One of the suspects was armed. He pointed a gun at the courier, who said, "Don't shoot."The suspects got away with cash.No one was injured.