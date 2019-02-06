Masked men rob armored truck at Bank of America ATM in west Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An armored truck was robbed at a Bank of America in west Houston Wednesday morning, police say.

This happened around 9:55 a.m. at the location on 11288 Westheimer near Wilcrest.

Police say someone called and told them two masked men robbed the Garda armored vehicle at the ATM before taking off in a newer model Nissan Altima.

One of the suspects was armed. He pointed a gun at the courier, who said, "Don't shoot."

The suspects got away with cash.

No one was injured.

