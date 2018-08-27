The Houston Police Deportment released new video Monday of a shocking salon robbery in northeast Houston.In the security camera footage, you can see the robbers barge into the salon on Homestead and Tidwell in the incident that happened August 2.The robbers are violent and aggressive, even grabbing one woman who was trying to flee. The men appear to throw that woman down to the ground.A man in the back of the store eventually uses a purse and a broom to fight back against the intruders.He succeeds in chasing the robbers out.Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.