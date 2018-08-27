Man uses purse and broomstick to chase off violent salon robbers

EMBED </>More Videos

Salon owner fights off armed robbers with broomstick

By
Houston (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Deportment released new video Monday of a shocking salon robbery in northeast Houston.

In the security camera footage, you can see the robbers barge into the salon on Homestead and Tidwell in the incident that happened August 2.

The robbers are violent and aggressive, even grabbing one woman who was trying to flee. The men appear to throw that woman down to the ground.

A man in the back of the store eventually uses a purse and a broom to fight back against the intruders.

He succeeds in chasing the robbers out.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
JJ Watt shows how Harvey donation money is being spent
WHO IS SHE? Woman caught on doorbell camera raises questions
Deputy shoots and kills armed man outside flea market
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Blood-sucking 'kissing bugs' spread dangerous disease
Show More
11-year-old patient visited by Drake to get heart transplant
Emergency C-section for woman hit by accused repeat DUI driver
Woman escaped when Lyft driver took her into desolate area
Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert
BOAT ON THE LOOSE: Wreck with boat ties up freeway traffic
More News