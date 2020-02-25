BELLVILLE -- Mike Newman originally planned to build a log cabin in Bellville, Texas. But he woke up in the middle of the night with an idea to create his own castle.
It took nearly 20 years, but Newman designed and built his dream home.
It comes with a moat, 3,000 pound drawbridge, chapel and courtyard. He even has a special perimeter wall to keep oncoming marauders out!
Newman hosts tours and jousting lessons six days a week, along with special events like weddings and parties. If you want to check out this Texas-sized castle, go to www.newmanscastle.com.
Meet the man who built his dream home - a Texas-sized castle!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News