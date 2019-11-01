Inspirational cop goes from cancer patient to world conqueror

In November of 2001, Lt. Jennifer Vrana, a member of the Philadelphia Police department, was diagnosed with cancer and given seven years to live.

She created a bucket list that included skydiving in Arizona, viewing the pyramids in Egypt and other items.

Now, nearly two decades later, she's taking on her next battle: climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa. Localish brings you the story of Lt. Vrana and her inspirational message to others to live life six months at a time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
all goodlocalishphiladelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Texas State student accused of rape twice in 1 month
Beto O'Rourke ending presidential campaign
SWAT officer shoots suspect who planned to rob armored car: HPD
Mom and 3-year-old daughter hit by car while trick-or-treating
McDonald's 'Surprise Happy Meal' bringing back throwback toys
Kids go nuts when Jose Altuve passes out Halloween candy
3-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself: Sheriff
Show More
The Houston festival that was banned
Why no Cole? Astros manager answers for Game 7 decision
Chilly weekend ahead, rain returns next week
Spirit Store workers sell items that they handcrafted!
Girl stunned by surprise Disney World trip for 8th birthday
More TOP STORIES News