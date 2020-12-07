See how Houstonians do Holidays! Watch the Localish Houston Special sponsored by SAIC

Watch Saturday, December 12 at 10:30AM
Experience the lights, sounds and fun of the holidays in Houston! See how our community is ringing in the season and celebrating this year by watching ABC13's Localish Houston Special! From a decked-out "Hanukkah house" that's attracting worldwide attention to an animated drive-thru light park, check out the best holiday attractions in Houston! Plus, see SAIC is giving back to the community all year long, with programs that are inspiring future generations of space explorers.

Our localish content is dedicated to highlighting the unique style and flavor that make our city a great place to be! Houston and the surrounding areas are full of stories, spaces, events and characters that represent our own brand of local living. Get more Localish stories here.

