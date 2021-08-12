Experts answer your questions about applying to San Jacinto College

Watch the recording on our ABC13 Facebook page or below.
Speaker: Jose DeJesusGil, Dean, Enrollment Services
Jose DejesusGil is the Dean of Enrollment Services at San Jacinto College. With over 10 years of experience in admissions, community outreach, social justice, student leadership development, and higher education he has spent his career forging and maintaining relationships with educational partners to create access for students. Jose earned his B.A. from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell and his M.A. in Higher Education Administration from Sam Houston State University. He is currently a board member for the TACAC and oversees the diversity, equity and inclusion programming for the association.
Speaker: Robert Merino, Dean, Financial Aid Services
Robert Merino has been helping students receive financial assistance at San Jacinto College for 24 years. He is presently serving as the Past-Chair of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board Financial Aid Advisory Committee and the President-Elect for Texas Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. Robert earned a Bachelor's of Business Administration Degree from the University of Houston - Victoria, an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Computer Information Systems from San Jacinto College, and a Master's of Business Administration Degree from the University of Houston - Clear Lake.
