Learn how Rotary is inspiring change around the world!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!

In our October 22 segment we talked with Rotary. Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change - in Houston and communities around the world. Their projects and passions span several different areas. We will hear from a polio survivor on how this devastating disease has affected him and so many others throughout the years and how Rotary is working to make a difference.

