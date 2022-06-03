H-Town

Learn about Yes Prep's Teacher Hiring Event!

Watch H-Town Spotlight with Yes Prep



Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is an informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!

In our June 8 segment, we will highlight Yes Prep Public Schools to learn about their Teacher Hiring Event, June 14 at 1pm at Karbach Brewery! If you are looking for a teaching career you won't want to miss this event! You can Learn more here.

Since 1998, YES Prep Public Schools has redefined what is possible in public education. With over 17,000 college-bound students across 20+ campuses, they are a system of high-performing public charter schools proving that students from underserved communities can achieve at the highest academic levels. Their exceptional results demonstrate that better outcomes are not only possible, but also probable, when school systems build a culture of high expectations, and create effective support systems to ensure that student achievement is at the forefront of every decision made.

