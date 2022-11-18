Premier America Credit Union supports their members!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our November 23 episode we highlighted Premier America Credit Union! Premier America is one of the nation's largest credit unions, with over 100,000 members and more than $3 billion in assets. But more importantly, they are ever mindful of one crucial fact: they exist to serve the needs of all members who are the owners of Premier America. Credit unions, such as Premier America, have a rich history evolving from the idea that people working together can create better financial solutions, especially when as owners, members have a vested interest in their collective success.