Learn about epilepsy from Memorial Hermann
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is an informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!
In our November 10 segment, we talked to a neurosurgeon from Memorial Hermann. He will provide information and insight on misconceptions, diagnosis and surgical treatment options for epilepsy. About 3.4 million people in the United States live with epilepsy, and approximately 150,000 new cases are diagnosed in the United States each year, according to the Epilepsy Foundation. Moreover, one-third of people diagnosed with epilepsy live with uncontrollable seizures.
