Cancer survivor running Aramco Half Marathon for dad who lost his own battle

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Many of us have spent our time during the pandemic learning a new skill or hobby, but Kasey Davis said she's used her time in quarantine to return to an old pastime.
"I rediscovered my love of learning," said Davis. "It was a way to get me away from my desk."
Davis, an educator at Humble ISD, is running the Aramco Houston Half Marathon as part of this year's virtual race events.
Participants in the half marathon, as well as the Chevron Houston Marathon and We Are Houston 5K, will have 10 days to run the event on their own, and submit their time to the Houston Marathon Committee.
"Our running community has been training all year, and we wanted to give them goals," said executive director of the Houston Marathon Committee and Foundation, Wade Morehead.
Many runners take part in the Chevron Houston Marathon Run for a Reason Program, which allows runners to raise money for one of 61 charities.
Davis is running for the Sunshine Kids, as they helped her through her cancer fight as a child.
"I can't even put into words how much I appreciate everything Sunshine Kids did for me," she said. "They take pain and turn it into something that's so happy."
She's also running in honor of her father, who passed away from pancreatic cancer last year.
"My dad would have wanted me to run for Sunshine Kids," Kacey said. "It makes my heart very happy to give back to an organization that gave so much to me."
