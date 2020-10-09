Kalahari brings the World's Largest indoor Waterpark to Round Rock

Sponsored By





Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!In our October 14 segment, we will highlight Kalahari Resorts & Conventions to find out what's in store for their new location in Round Rock, TX opening November 12! We will get an inside look at America's largest indoor waterpark and all the family fun they're offering for your next vacation, that's right down the street!