Houston Astros

Justin Verlander out couple of weeks with forearm strain, Astros say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros are shutting down star ace Justin Verlander for "a couple of weeks" after he pitched on opening day.

Manager Dusty Baker told reporters Sunday that Verlander suffered a forearm strain, and that the team will "shut him down for a couple of weeks and see."

Baker's comments came in the midst of unconfirmed reports that he would miss the rest of the season. Baker would not confirm the reports.



Verlander directly addressed reports of a season-ending injury on Twitter.

"The report that I'm currently missing the rest of the season is not accurate. There is a forearm strain... I'm hopeful with some rest it will heal and I'll be able to return soon. Thank you for all the well wishes," Verlander tweeted.



In March, the star pitcher was out for about six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right groin.

His first start in Spring Training was delayed until March 3 at the time due to discomfort.

The Astros opened against the Mariners, a team they went 18-1 against in 2019, with Verlander on the mound, and he had a game that looked straight out of last season, when he beat out teammate Gerrit Cole for Cy Young honors.

Verlander allowed just three hits in six innings, but two of those hits were home runs.
