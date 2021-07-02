Sponsored Content
H-Town Spotlight featuring CSC - Learn about the 2021 Staff Draft!
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!
On July 5 we highlighted Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) to learn about the 2021 Staff Draft, submit your application in advance and join in-person on Saturday, July 10, in the West Club at NRG Stadium for on-site interviews with hiring managers! Applications Open, Register here.
