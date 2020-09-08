Saturday Extra featuring Innovative Lasers

Saturday Extra
On September 12, we will talk with Innovative Lasers of Houston, to see how you can quickly and easily maintain your fitness plan even if there's no gym available to you. Innovative Lasers of Houston uses the amazing Zerona Laser for non-invasive body contouring procedure that effectively removes excess fat. Despite the current limitations we are all experiencing you can still meet your summer health goals!
"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area!
Sponsored By