Learn how to shed those holiday pounds!

Saturday Extra
On December 12, we will speak with the experts at Innovative Lasers of Houston, to learn how this local business may be able to help you shed those holiday pounds! Don't let the feasts and festivities stand between you and your fitness goals. Learn how you can stay on track with your health and join in all the holiday fun as well!
Innovative Lasers of Houston is dedicated to helping you along in your weight loss journey. They specialize in using the Zerona Laser to target areas where you would like to see fat reduction and "inch loss". This process is done without any pain, cold, heat, or bruising. It also requires no recovery and can be completed quickly, which means it can be done at any time that fits your schedule.
"Saturday EXTRA" is a unique and lively lifestyle segment covering a variety of topics concerning the Houston area!
Sponsored By