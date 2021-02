Houston Indian community backs farmer protests: 'If you ate today, thank a farmer'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Members of the Sikh community in Houston are speaking out as tens of thousands of farmers have been hunkering down in India to protest new agricultural laws they say will leave them poorer and at the mercy of corporations.The protests have been happening for months and it is being dubbed the "world's largest peaceful protest" as more than 250 million people in India have rallied in support of farmers.More than 60% of the country currently depends on agriculture for their livelihood.This week, farmers took the streets of New Delhi, many on tractors, protesting in support of farmers. There are reports that protesters clashed with police, followed by reports of suspended internet access in more than two dozen districts around New Delhi.Gurmeet Kindra, a Sikh member and community leader in Houston, told ABC13 on Thursday that the three farm bills the government has passed are geared to help corporations and not the local farmers."The slogan of the protest is, 'No farmers. No food,'" said Kindra. "It not only impacts just the farmers of India, but it will impact every consumer, every Indian in India, because these corporations are going to manipulate these prices at which they will sell these products in the city."This week, pop star Rihanna made international headlines after she tweeted about the protests in support of farmers.ABC reports, the single tweet was enough to ' anger the Indian government and supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party. Kindra's son, Rajveer 'Raj' Kindra , said this has also impacted the youth in the community.If the bills are pushed forward, he said it will not only have an international economic impact, but it could also have devastating and lasting impacts on future generations."You recognize that these businessmen own multi-national conglomerates, they're not specific to India," Rajveer said. "If they monopolize Indian agriculture, prices will go up. Everything that you consume it derives from food, a mass majority of it, so what ends up happening is that you will pay higher prices."Gurmeet said following the mass protests, the farmers group has had negotiations with the government, but there has been heated debate on both sides."It's a direct impact on the community here," he said. "They're very concerned, so that is the key impact that the community sees. It sees a vicious cycle that they and their families back home cannot come out of."Taj Kaur Padda, who participated in a protest in Houston on Jan. 26, sent Eyewitness News the following statement on Thursday: