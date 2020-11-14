Sponsored Content
Learn how Kalahari is brining a new style family fun to Texas!
Houston offers countless unique Events, Hot Spots, and Places to be, each and every day! In order to bring you updates on our city's exciting activities, as they are happening, ABC13 is going LIVE ON LOCATION! In our November 18 segment we will be Live with Kalahari Resorts to learn about their newest addition, which is in Round Rock, Texas! This destination for family fun features the largest indoor waterpark in the United States and much more! If you and the family are in need of some rest and relaxation or are looking to take an adventure that's not too far away, this resort might be your ticket!
Kalahari Resorts and Conventions may have been voted as the "World's Coolest Indoor Waterparks!", but they are much more than that. They also offer authentically-African themed resorts, state-of-the-art convention centers, world-class dining, luxurious spas, diverse shopping experiences, cutting-edge arcades, and thrilling theme parks. But overall, they are a company that is completly dedicated to ensuring that you and your family make memories that will last a lifetime! You can learn more and book your next adeventure here.
