SALMONELLA

Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled tahini products: CDC

EMBED </>More Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food. (Achdut/FDA)

A multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least five people has been linked to recalled tahini products, according to public health officials.

All of those sickened so far told the Centers for Disease Control that they had consumed hummus or other foods containing tahini before they fell ill, the agency said. None of those sickened had to be hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the Food & Drug Administration said it had identified salmonella in imported tahini produced by Israel-based Achdut Ltd. that was "highly related" to the strain identified in the sickened consumers.

Achdut subsequently recalled Tahini, Whole Tahini, Organic Tahini and Seasoned Tahini products distributed internationally under Achdut, Baron's, S&F, Pepperwood, Soom and Achva brand names. They have expiration dates between April 7, 2020, and May 21, 2020, and lot codes ranging from 18-097 to 18-141.

Some Achdut tahini products could "lack specific dates" or come with labels written in Hebrew, the FDA warned.

SEE ALSO: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms

As of Nov. 28, salmonella cases have been reported in Michigan, New York and Hawaii. Three of those sickened reported eating a dish containing tahini in Hawaii or New York while others said they had eaten tahini outside of the country.

Salmonella is a bacteria known to cause diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Symptoms generally appear between 12 and 72 hours after infection and last between four and seven days. Most people who contract salmonella recover without needing specialized medical treatment.

The illnesses were reported as early as June and as recently as October 18. Anybody exhibiting symptoms of salmonella should contact their medical health care provider.

Tahini is a condiment made from ground sesame seeds that is commonly used in hummus, baba ghanoush and other dishes. The recall comes amid an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce and just days after a widespread salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfoodsalmonellau.s. & worldnew york staterecallproduct recallsHawaiiMichigan
Related
What is salmonella?
SALMONELLA
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella
Duncan Hines recalls cake mixes over salmonella fears
Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled
Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall
More salmonella
HEALTH & FITNESS
Scientist claims 2nd possible pregnancy with gene-edited baby
Promising treatment saves 9-year-old boy with cancer
Study: Women sleep better with dogs by their side
Caught on video: Mice scurry through salad restaurant
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Documents seized from Houston's Catholic headquarters
TSU officials give 'all clear' after bomb threat
Body found believed to be kidnapped 13-year-old girl
Woman arrested for attacking McDonald's manager over ketchup
Man shoots son after fight over kneeling athletes: Police
Exchange student's family suing parents of Santa Fe HS suspect
League City couple accused of starving 4-year-old girl
Day care worker sentenced to 70 years for smothering infant
Show More
Woman shot by police before leading officers in chase
Paul Wall says it's difficult to walk after crash in Austin
Teen shot while sleeping on the couch
15-year-olds accused of raping teammates with broom
Victim's family files wrongful death lawsuit against Chris Watts
More News