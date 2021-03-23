timelapse

Haboob with 70 mph winds covers Lubbock in dust

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTRK) -- A dust storm warning was issued in Lubbock Monday evening as large, thick clouds of dust formed across the area.

A timelapse video of the dust storm showed how the cloud covered the city. You can see the haboob in the video player above.

Wind gusts were moving at a rate of nearly 70 miles per hour.

Lubbock also experienced small amounts of hail as rain moved through during the day.

RELATED: What is a haboob? What to know about type of giant dust storm
AccuWeather has everything you need to know about the weather phenomenon known as a haboob.



A haboob is a type of dust storm that forms after a thunderstorm. They are usually quite large and can be thousands of feet high and up to 100 miles wide.

During thunderstorms, cold air rushes down to the ground and spreads out. When this happens in an arid or semiarid region, the wind can kick up dust, forming a haboob.

Haboobs form very quickly. Within a matter of seconds, they can dramatically reduce visibility. This means they pose a threat to motorists.

It's important to be alert during a haboob because the strong winds can knock down trees and power lines.

Haboobs are usually over within a couple of hours.

In the U.S., haboobs are most likely to occur in the Southwest during July and August, according to AccuWeather.
