Gunman chases victim before Houston gas station shooting

HPD Major Assaults detectives are responding to a shooting outside a gas station in the 10400 block of Richmond. One person has been taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2019

Frightening new surveillance video into the ABC13 newsroom shows a man chasing a gunshot victim outside a Houston gas station before he starts firing.The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. Thursday at a Chevron station in the 10400 block of Richmond at Rogerdale.Video shows the shooter in a white or gray hoodie chasing the shooting victim through the parking lot, as bystanders watch as it all unfolds.Suddenly, the man raises his gun and fires two shots as the victim continues to run towards the front of the gas station.The victim drops to the ground, and three more shots are fired at point-blank range. The gunman then takes off in a vehicle.Houston police said the victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.