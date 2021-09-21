Pooja Cooks Up This Yuca Fritter Recipe for Hispanic Heritage Month!

This month we celebrate Hispanic Heritage! ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a dish that highlights the unique culture and flavors of Latin American countries like Honduras and Venezuela! Pooja is in the GOYA kitchen whipping up sweet Yuca Fritters in just four easy steps!
This Week's Recipe: Yuca Fritters
Ingredients
1/2 lb GOYA Panela Brown Sugar Cane (Coarsely chopped)
2 GOYA Cinnamon Sticks
1/8 Ground Cloves
1 Pkg GOYA Grated Yuca (Thawed and drained)
3 Egg Yolks
2 tbsp Sugar
1 tsp Baking Powder
1 tsp Salt
GOYA Vegetable Oil (For frying)
Instructions
(For Syrup)
Step 1 - Add cup water, panela, cinnamon and cloves to small saucepan over medium-high heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until sugar is dissolved and liquid reduces to 2/3 cup, about 15 minutes; set aside and keep warm.
(For Fritters)
Step 2 - In medium bowl, mix together grated yuca, egg yolks, sugar, baking powder and salt until thoroughly combined. Using a heaping tablespoon measure, scoop dough into hands; roll dough into small balls (you will have about 25 balls).
Step 3 - Add 1"-2" oil to a medium, heavy-bottomed pot. Heat oil over medium-high heat until hot, but not smoking (temperature should register 350F on deep-fry thermometer). Add yuca balls to oil in batches, taking care not to crowd pot. Cook, maintaining hot oil temperature (325F-350F), until fritters are cooked through and develop golden-brown crust, about 5 minutes. Transfer to paper towel-lined plate to drain.
Step 4 - To serve, transfer warm fritters to serving plate; drizzle with reserved syrup.
Get A Printable Recipe
Tried this recipe?
Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!
Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.
GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.