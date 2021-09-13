goya

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage with Spicy Shrimp Quesadillas from GOYA

Try this Spicy Shrimp Quesasilla Recipe for Hispanic Heritage Month



Just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC13 and Goya Foods have teamed up to bring you a recipe that's sure to help you celebrate this unique culture! David Nuno is in the GOYA kitchen whipping up Spicy Shrimp Quesadillas. This recipe blends the classic flavors of a Mexican favorite with a spicy seafood twist!

Ingredients

2/4 Can of GOYA Corn
3 GOYA Whole Jalapenos (Chopped)
6oz cooked peeled Shrimp, chopped
1 1/4 Tsp. Ground Cumin
4 Scallions, sliced
2 Tsp Freshly grated Lime or Lemon zest
2 Cups Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese
6 Goya Burritos Flour Tortillas
1 Tbsp Goya Olive Oil
GOYA Salsa
Diced Avocados

Instructions

Step 1 - In a large bowl, toss together corn, jalapeños, shrimp, cumin, scallions, lime zest and cheese until combined. Evenly divide corn mixture among tortillas, spreading on half of tortilla (about cup each). Fold tortillas in half.

Step 2 - Heat grill or grill pan to medium-high heat. Brush grill grates with oil. Grill tortillas, flipping once, until tortillas are golden brown and cheese is melted, about 5 minutes. Cut tortillas into wedges and serve with Pico de Gallo and avocado.

GOYA Foods turns 85 this year! The premier source for authentic Latino cuisine, Goya Foods is the largest, Hispanic-owned food company in the United States. Founded in 1936 by Don Prudencio Unanue and his wife Carolina, both from Spain, the Goya story is as much about the importance of family as it is about achieving the American dream. Learn more about GOYA Foods.
