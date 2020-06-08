Why Choose Goodwill? Meet Mallory

ABC13 and Goodwill Houston have teamed up to bring you powerful stories that exemplify Goodwill's mission and vision. Watch video profiles as we spotlight how Goodwill is making a difference. Support Goodwill by donating or shopping, today!
STORES AND DONATION CENTERS NOW OPEN!
This Goodwill story is about Mallory Corson - a hard worker who was given a second chance when she was released from prison after a hard battle of drug addiction. Today, she's the Store Manager at Goodwill in Alvin,Texas and in charge of over 30 employees. See more about her story and what her co-workers have to say about her work ethic above.
In 2020 Goodwill Houston celebrates 75 years of serving the community! Their mission is to change lives through the power of work. Investing in the person, Goodwill educates, trains, and hires individuals with barriers to employment to help them thrive. They connect people, families, and communities to improve lives and to meet the workforce needs of today and tomorrow. Find out more about Goodwill's mission.
You can help your community by supporting Goodwill Houston through your donations and your purchases. You can also check for upcoming events, that you might want to attend. With your help, Goodwill Houston can change and improve lives.