Katherine charms us with her Valentine's Day brownie dip recipe

Valentine's Day is around the corner and we partnered with Goya Foods to bring you the perfect delicious dessert for that special someone and best of all it takes less than 10 minutes to prepare. Katherine Whaley is in the kitchen this week with her mom, whipping up a Valentine's Day recipe featuring, Goya coconut milk, maria cookies and of course chocolate!
This Week's Recipe: Brownie Dip
Ingredients
-8oz cream cheese
-8oz cool whip
-1 box brownie mix
-1/4 cup Goya Coconut Milk
-2 TBSP cocoa powder
-1 cup mini chocolate chips
-1/4 tsp Goya Salt
-1/2 tsp Goya Cinnamon
-Goya Maria Cookies for dipping
-Strawberries for dipping
-Goya Dulce de Leche
Instructions
1. Combine your cream cheese, cool whip, brownie mix, cocoa powder, Goya cinnamon, Goya salt, and Goya coconut milk in a large bowl.
2. Stir until everything is creamy and combined.
3. Mix in chocolate chips if desired, and sprinkle some on top for decoration too.
4. Drizzle top with Goya Dulce de Leche
5. Serve with whatever you want to dip in it - Goya maria cookies!
Click Here For Printable Recipe
