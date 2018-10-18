"Thank you for being a friend."
That's what you'll be singing every morning if you buy the limited edition Golden Girls-themed cereal.
The box is decorated with four leading ladies, and the multi-grain loops are a shade of deep blue.
The cereal is being sold at selective Target stores, finding a box may be more difficult than you imagine.
The special cereal has driven many shoppers to extremes, with many tweeting at @AskTarget. The verified Twitter account has replied with stores that have the cereal in stock.
Golden Girls Funko Cereal is delicious! Please write back with your zip code and we'll get to work on finding some in your area. We look forward to your reply. Thanks.— AskTarget (@AskTarget) October 16, 2018
Each box comes with a collectible figurine inside. One box retails for $8.
The cereal won't remain on shelves forever, so collect all the dolls while you still can.