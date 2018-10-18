FOOD & DRINK

Golden Girls themed cereal available for a limited time

The Golden Girls-themed cereal is on sale at select Target stores.

A company known for making pop culture collectibles is honoring a beloved television show by turning it into a cereal.

"Thank you for being a friend."

That's what you'll be singing every morning if you buy the limited edition Golden Girls-themed cereal.

The box is decorated with four leading ladies, and the multi-grain loops are a shade of deep blue.

The cereal is being sold at selective Target stores, finding a box may be more difficult than you imagine.

The special cereal has driven many shoppers to extremes, with many tweeting at @AskTarget. The verified Twitter account has replied with stores that have the cereal in stock.


Each box comes with a collectible figurine inside. One box retails for $8.

The cereal won't remain on shelves forever, so collect all the dolls while you still can.
