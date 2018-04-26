EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3395861" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13-Summer Succotash

3 cups fresh or frozen GOYA lima beans (not dry beans)2 T GOYA olive oil2 T butter1 bunch green onions (scallions), chopped1 T GOYA minced garlic4 cups GOYA fresh or Frozen yellow corn kernels2 zucchini squash, diced2 cups heavy whipping cream1 T GOYA Sazonador total11/2 chopped fresh Thyme1 tsp GOYA salt1 tsp GOYA black pepper1 pint grape tomatoes, halved1 lb thick-sliced peppered bacon, cooked and crumbled-In a medium saucepan, combine lima beans with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce heat, and simmer for 10-15 minutes or until beans are tender. Drain, and set aside.-In a Dutch oven, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat until butter melts.-Add green onions and garlic; cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Add corn, zucchini, lima beans, cream, thyme, Sazonador total, salt, and pepper. Cook for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.-Add tomatoes, cook for 1-2 minutes, just until tomatoes are heated through, Top with crumbled bacon.