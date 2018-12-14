Cooking With ABC13 - Skinny Pizza

Choclo De Peru from Katherine Whaley
Ingredients:
2 lbs of chicken, cubed
2 14-oz bags of frozen GOYA giant andean corn (thawed)
2 red onions, diced 2 bushels of cilantro
2 tbsp GOYA minced garlic
2-4 tsp of GOYA aji Amarillo
1 liter of GOYA chicken broth (approx 4 cups)
1 tsp GOYA ground cumin 1-2 Tbsp GOYA olive oil
1 tsp GOYA ground black pepper
Cooked white rice (for serving)
Instructions
- Blend the choclo with a 2 cups of broth (reserving cup of choclo to add after mixture has cooked). Reserve in a large bowl.
- Blend together the cilantro with 1 cup of broth. Reserve in a small bowl. - Season chicken with salt and pepper. In a skillet, add olive oil and fry the chicken until brown. Reserve meat and renderings in separate bowl.
- Sautee onions and garlic until translucent. Add the blended chocolo, aji amarillo, and cumin. When it starts to steam, add meat, bring to boil and add cilantro mixture. Stir until warmed through, add whole (reserved) choclo and add more broth, if necessary.
- Serve over white rice.
Click Here For Printable Recipe