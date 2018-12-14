Cooking With ABC13 - Skinny Pizza

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4897730" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13

2 lbs of chicken, cubed2 14-oz bags of frozen GOYA giant andean corn (thawed)2 red onions, diced 2 bushels of cilantro2 tbsp GOYA minced garlic2-4 tsp of GOYA aji Amarillo1 liter of GOYA chicken broth (approx 4 cups)1 tsp GOYA ground cumin 1-2 Tbsp GOYA olive oil1 tsp GOYA ground black pepperCooked white rice (for serving)- Blend the choclo with a 2 cups of broth (reserving cup of choclo to add after mixture has cooked). Reserve in a large bowl.- Blend together the cilantro with 1 cup of broth. Reserve in a small bowl. - Season chicken with salt and pepper. In a skillet, add olive oil and fry the chicken until brown. Reserve meat and renderings in separate bowl.- Sautee onions and garlic until translucent. Add the blended chocolo, aji amarillo, and cumin. When it starts to steam, add meat, bring to boil and add cilantro mixture. Stir until warmed through, add whole (reserved) choclo and add more broth, if necessary.- Serve over white rice.