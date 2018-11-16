Cooking with ABC13

Carne Guisada from Chelsey Hernandez
Ingredients:
2 lbs. boneless beef chuck, cut in 1" cubes
GOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper, to taste
3 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 onion, finely chopped (about 1 cups)
1 green bell pepper, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
2 tbsp. GOYA Minced Garlic or 4 cloves fresh garlic, finely chopped
can GOYA Tomato Sauce
2 tbsp. GOYA Sofrito
2 tbsp. GOYA White Vinegar
tsp. GOYA Oregano Leaf
2 GOYA Bay Leaves
2 cups water
1 packet GOYA Cubitos Beef Bouillon
1 packet Sazón GOYA with Coriander and Annatto
2 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cut in 1" cubes
1 lb. carrots, peeled and cut into " pieces
cup GOYA Pitted Alcaparrado, sliced
1 tbsp. GOYA Capers, drained
3 cups cooked CANILLA Extra Long Grain Rice
Instructions
-Step 1: Season beef all over with Adobo.
-Step 2: Heat oil in large pot over medium-high heat. Add meat in batches; cook, flipping occasionally, until well browned on all sides, about 10 minutes per batch. Transfer meat to plate; set aside.
-Step 3: Add onion, green pepper and garlic to pot; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes.
-Step 4: Add tomato sauce, Sofrito, vinegar, oregano and bay leaves and cook for 2 minutes, stirring often. Stir in water, bouillon and Sazón until well blended; bring to boil, cover, lower heat and simmer for 1 hour until meat is just tender.
-Step 5: Add potatoes and carrots and return to boil, adding more water if stew gets to dry. Lower heat, cover and simmer for 45 minutes until vegetables and meat are tender.
-Step 6: Stir in alcaparrado and capers and continue to simmer uncovered for 5 minutes or until stew thickens. Serve with white rice.
