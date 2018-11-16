EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4701928" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking with ABC13

2 lbs. boneless beef chuck, cut in 1" cubesGOYA Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper, to taste3 tbsp. GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil1 onion, finely chopped (about 1 cups)1 green bell pepper, finely chopped (about 1 cup)2 tbsp. GOYA Minced Garlic or 4 cloves fresh garlic, finely choppedcan GOYA Tomato Sauce2 tbsp. GOYA Sofrito2 tbsp. GOYA White Vinegartsp. GOYA Oregano Leaf2 GOYA Bay Leaves2 cups water1 packet GOYA Cubitos Beef Bouillon1 packet Sazón GOYA with Coriander and Annatto2 lbs. potatoes, peeled and cut in 1" cubes1 lb. carrots, peeled and cut into " piecescup GOYA Pitted Alcaparrado, sliced1 tbsp. GOYA Capers, drained3 cups cooked CANILLA Extra Long Grain Rice-Step 1: Season beef all over with Adobo.-Step 2: Heat oil in large pot over medium-high heat. Add meat in batches; cook, flipping occasionally, until well browned on all sides, about 10 minutes per batch. Transfer meat to plate; set aside.-Step 3: Add onion, green pepper and garlic to pot; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes.-Step 4: Add tomato sauce, Sofrito, vinegar, oregano and bay leaves and cook for 2 minutes, stirring often. Stir in water, bouillon and Sazón until well blended; bring to boil, cover, lower heat and simmer for 1 hour until meat is just tender.-Step 5: Add potatoes and carrots and return to boil, adding more water if stew gets to dry. Lower heat, cover and simmer for 45 minutes until vegetables and meat are tender.-Step 6: Stir in alcaparrado and capers and continue to simmer uncovered for 5 minutes or until stew thickens. Serve with white rice.