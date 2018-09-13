EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4234609" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Black Bean Dip from Chelsea

1 pkg. of Cream Cheese (8 oz)1 can GOYA Chipotle Chiles in Adobo Sauce (1 chile and 1 tsp of sauce from can - or more for extra spice)1 Can GOYA Black Beans (Drained and Rinse)1 cup GOYA Pico de Gallo Salsa1 cup shredded Mexican Blend cheeseTortilla Chips or Fresh Vegetables-In small bowl, mix together cream cheese, chopped chipotle pepper and adobo sauce until well blended. Spread cream cheese mixture onto bottom of shallow serving dish.-Top cream cheese mixture with black beans, then with Pico de Gallo Salsa. Sprinkle with cheese.-Serve immediately with chips and/or vegetables, or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.