Cooking With ABC13 - Black Bean Dip

Black Bean Chipotle Dip from Chelsey Hernandez
Ingredients:
1 pkg. of Cream Cheese (8 oz)
1 can GOYA Chipotle Chiles in Adobo Sauce (1 chile and 1 tsp of sauce from can - or more for extra spice)
1 Can GOYA Black Beans (Drained and Rinse)
1 cup GOYA Pico de Gallo Salsa
1 cup shredded Mexican Blend cheese
Tortilla Chips or Fresh Vegetables
Instructions
-In small bowl, mix together cream cheese, chopped chipotle pepper and adobo sauce until well blended. Spread cream cheese mixture onto bottom of shallow serving dish.
-Top cream cheese mixture with black beans, then with Pico de Gallo Salsa. Sprinkle with cheese.
-Serve immediately with chips and/or vegetables, or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
Click Here For Printable Recipe