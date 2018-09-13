FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Black Bean Dip

Let's Get Cooking!

Black Bean Chipotle Dip from Chelsey Hernandez
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13 - Black Bean Dip from Chelsea

Ingredients:
1 pkg. of Cream Cheese (8 oz)
1 can GOYA Chipotle Chiles in Adobo Sauce (1 chile and 1 tsp of sauce from can - or more for extra spice)
1 Can GOYA Black Beans (Drained and Rinse)
1 cup GOYA Pico de Gallo Salsa
1 cup shredded Mexican Blend cheese

Tortilla Chips or Fresh Vegetables

Instructions
-In small bowl, mix together cream cheese, chopped chipotle pepper and adobo sauce until well blended. Spread cream cheese mixture onto bottom of shallow serving dish.

-Top cream cheese mixture with black beans, then with Pico de Gallo Salsa. Sprinkle with cheese.

-Serve immediately with chips and/or vegetables, or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
Tailgating on a budget: Making creative snacks for under $50
Two Houston spots rank among top 50 barbecue joints
Craving Middle Eastern food? Check out these 3 new Houston restaurants
Chef Ronnie Killen opening new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland
More Food & Drink