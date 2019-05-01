FBI-dubbed 'Mr. Manners of Montrose' arrested for bank robbery

#CAPTURED "Mr. Manners of Montrose" has been identified and arrested. He's facing two counts of aggravated robbery. Thanks to everyone in our community who submitted tips! @houstonpolice @CrimeStopHOU #HouNewshttps://t.co/R77dRUt9N1 — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) May 1, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bank robber who was known for having good manners has been arrested.The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is calling him "Mr. Manners of Montrose." He allegedly robbed an IBC Bank at 3939 Montrose Blvd. at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.The FBI says the man walked into the bank, approached the bank teller and demanded money at gunpoint. He got an undisclosed amount of cash.While leaving the bank, the man thanked bank employees and customers and told them to "have a good day." No one was physically hurt during the robbery.Investigators say minutes before robbing the IBC Bank, the man robbed the CVS located at 1003 Richmond Ave."Mr. Manners of Montrose." is now facing two counts of aggravated robbery.