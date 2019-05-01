FBI-dubbed 'Mr. Manners of Montrose' arrested for bank robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A bank robber who was known for having good manners has been arrested.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is calling him "Mr. Manners of Montrose." He allegedly robbed an IBC Bank at 3939 Montrose Blvd. at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.

The FBI says the man walked into the bank, approached the bank teller and demanded money at gunpoint. He got an undisclosed amount of cash.

While leaving the bank, the man thanked bank employees and customers and told them to "have a good day." No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

Investigators say minutes before robbing the IBC Bank, the man robbed the CVS located at 1003 Richmond Ave.

"Mr. Manners of Montrose." is now facing two counts of aggravated robbery.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montrosebank robberyfbi
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News