Arts & Entertainment

RodeoHouston remembers country music legend Charley Pride

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- Country music lost another superstar on Saturday. Charlie Pride died in Texas at the age of 86.

Pride is known around the world for his many accolades in the music industry, and here in Houston he's known for being one of RodeoHouston's most popular performers.

Pride is a RodeoHouston legend who made history and changed the look of country music forever.

He is a member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Trail of Fame, and played at the rodeo 36 times in the past 14 years.

RodeoHouston sent the following statement regarding his death:

"We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Charley's passing, a member of our Star Trail of Fame. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. He was a true RODEOHOUSTON legend, holding the record for most performances with 33."

Pride died Saturday in Dallas from COVID-19 complications, according to Jeremy Westby of the public relations firm 2911 Media.

Pride released dozens of albums and sold more than 25 million records during a career that began in the mid-1960s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexascelebrity deathsmusic newscountry music awardsrace in america
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Texas GOP suggests secession after SCOTUS rejects election lawsuit
US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday
What we know about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Once the vaccine's here, what's next for Houston?
Late father buys son beer on 21st birthday
FDA chief calls reports of White House threats 'inaccurate'
Country music legend Charley Pride dies from complications from COVID
Show More
City protests after La Marque PD said officer killed man
Scattered showers and storms Sunday ahead of next cold front
4 fatal shootings in 12 hours across Houston
Houston rapper holds Christmas shopping spree for special needs children
Oil drilling company claims clothing brand rejected order
More TOP STORIES News