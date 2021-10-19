Dhanani Private Equity Group wants to educate you on investing!

Sponsored By



Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!In our October 20 segment we showcased Dhanani Private Equity Group.Dhanani Private Equity Group (DPEG) is a Houston-based Real Estate Private Equity firm that helps investors maximize their returns through various development vehicles. Their portfolio of land, retail centers, convenient stores, hotels and multi-family returns have ranged between 7.70% and 137% IRR. DPEG currently has $700mm assets under management.