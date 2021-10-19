H-Town

Dhanani Private Equity Group wants to educate you on investing!

EMBED <>More Videos

Dhanani believes in building wealth for their investors.



Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!

In our October 20 segment we showcased Dhanani Private Equity Group.

Dhanani Private Equity Group (DPEG) is a Houston-based Real Estate Private Equity firm that helps investors maximize their returns through various development vehicles. Their portfolio of land, retail centers, convenient stores, hotels and multi-family returns have ranged between 7.70% and 137% IRR. DPEG currently has $700mm assets under management.

Sponsored By
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontexas mattress makersh townsponsored
H-TOWN
SPONSORED: See how Rotary is inspiring change around the world!
SPONSORED: Power Wizard is dedicated to finding you the pest power rates!
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight, watch what you missed
SPONSORED: H-Town Spotlight, watch what you missed