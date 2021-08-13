Learn about Dedicated Senior Medical Center on H-Town Spotlight

Sponsored Content
In our August 16 segment, we highlighted Dedicated Senior Medical Center to see hear from the experts how this company goes the extra mile to make a difference in their patients loves. Dedicated Senior Medical Center is a family-owned primary and specialty care practice committed to delivering superior healthcare to Medicare-eligible seniors. At Dedicated Senior Medical Center, the doctors take the time to get to know their patients and determine the heart of a problem. This mission and care model now serves tens of thousands of seniors all across the country. Dedicated Senior Medical Center continues to expand to offer more seniors access to the quality healthcare they deserve, and they are now available in the Houston Area!
