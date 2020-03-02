Driver dies after slamming into SUV stopped at red light

By
One person is dead after he slammed into the back of an SUV stopped at a red light early Monday morning in west Harris County.

Authorities say the driver of a white Nissan Altima was going at least 60 miles per hour on Highway 6 at Empanada, when he crashed into the back of an Infiniti SUV.

The impact pushed the SUV about 200-250 feet off the road, causing it to nearly crash into the glass wall of a shopping center.

The Altima driver, a man in his 20s, died.

The SUV driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.



A driver going the other way happened to catch the crash on his dash cam. It's not clear why the driver of the Nissan didn't seem to slow down.

"He appeared to be moving, and he never appeared to slow down at all before striking the other vehicle," said HCSO Sgt. Deshana Cheek-McNeal. "Right now, our investigation is trying to figure out if there was a distraction in the vehicle, if he fell asleep, what caused him not to stop, and to strike that vehicle from behind."

The southbound lanes of Highway 6 were closed for a time due to the crash Monday morning.





Follow Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycar crash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News