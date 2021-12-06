Chevron Houston Marathon's first winner still loves running 50 years later

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dan Green didn't sign up for the first ever Chevron Houston Marathon thinking he would win.
But in 1972, he was the first to cross the finish line in Memorial Park - cementing his place in Houston history.
Since then, Green went on to win countless titles including every Amateur Athletic Association Gulf Championship race distance.
He has built running clubs and communities across Houston. Green is also the coach and founder for Team Green Running, where he has trained some of the best athletes. He trained Wilkerson Given, the 2018 men's top American finisher at the Chevron Houston Marathon.
Green was inducted into the Houston Marathon Hall of Fame in 2018.
50 years after winning that first race, Green says Houston is still one of the best cities for runners and the Chevron Houston Marathon is one of the best races in the country.
