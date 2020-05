Make your Memorial Day even easier with Cynch

With the pandemic among us, propane is still in high demand.Families are now using their grill more often at home, lighting the patio heaters for a relaxing night or backyard fire pits for s'mores with the family. However, once the propane tank is out, many find it irritating that they have to put on a mask just to go to the store for a new tank.Recently, Cynch , a Philadelphia-based propane delivering company has expanded to the Houston area and has seen a surge in business during the novel coronavirus. The company delivers propane tanks to their customers in the Houston area daily, and have seen a huge increase since launching in February of this year.Their mission is to make your life simpler by providing a trusted, reliable, and safe propane tank home delivery service. Through their easy process , Cynch customers can leave their propane tank by their front door or driveway and have it swapped out with a fresh one for about $20 per tank or $10 for new customers using promo code BACKYARD at checkout.For those of you looking to take advantage of these new services from AmeriGas, simply go here , pick your delivery date, leave your used tank out front, and one of Cynch's reliable drivers will deliver a new tank to your doorstep. It's as simple as that. You can exchange any brand of tank without a commitment, all while following social-distancing and stay-at-home orders.*Cynch tanks contain 15lbs of propane. Certain restrictions apply. Click here for details. Offer valid from receipt of promo code through May 31, 2020.