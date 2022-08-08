Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston is dedicated to your smile!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our August 8 episode we will highlight Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston. This local company specilaized in provideing their patients with the smile they've always dreamed of. See how a full or partial reconstruction might be able to help you get the teeth you've always dreamed of with cutting edge procedures and a highly skilled team! If you or someone you know is not happy with the state of their teeth or even just needs minor repairs to achieve the smile they would like, you will want to watch as we talk to the experts about the steps that can be taken. Plus, see a special deal for ABC13 viewers!

Comprehensive Dental Group wants to ensure that every patient who comes to their office feels immediately at ease. Their Houston dentists and professional support staff are friendly and caring, and their office is designed to make you feel safe and comfortable. You will be able to get the information you need on dental reconstruction and other procedures from their knowledgeable team. Every step of the way this company is dedicated to being helpful and to delivering the smile you've always wanted.