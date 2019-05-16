¡GOL! A Texas-Sized Houston Job Fair Saturday, May 18th NRG Stadium

¡Gol!, a Texas-Sized Job Fair
Looking for a Job? Don't miss this Job Fair !
Saturday, May 18th
10am- 2pm
NRG Stadium / West Cub
Parking is FREE in the Teal Lot (Kirby and Murworth)
Contemporary Services Corporation and Aramark, who are partners of NRG Park, will be hiring part-time positions for the upcoming Gold Cup, International Champions Cup, Houston Texans Football, and all other events at NRG Park.
Contemporary Services Corporation will be looking to hire around 500 people alone.
Aramark is looking for a significant number, as well.
Interviews will be hosted on-site for both companies.
Those interested can register at www.gol2019.com
Stop by NRG Stadium this Saturday from 10am until 2pm and bring a friend!
