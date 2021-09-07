Sponsored Content
Badolina Bakery is whipping up something sweet for Houston!
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!
In our September 9 segment, we got an inside look at Badolina Bakery! Learn what delicious treats this unique businiess has in store for Houston! Badolina Bakery & Cafe opened in June 2021 offering fine bread service and custom cakes. The made-to-order bake lab serves one-of-a-kind creations by executive pastry chef and partner Michal Michaeli. Under Michaeli's genius, the bakery features a variety of flavor profiles bringing rich, cultural specialties to life, including modern Middle Eastern and Israeli baked goods, sweet and savory pastries, custom cakes, desserts, babkas and signature coffee. Whether you are hosting a banquet, party, wedding or just want to treat yourself Badolina Bakery & Cafe is sure to be hit!
Sponsored Content
H-TOWN