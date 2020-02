ACTIVE

AMBER ALERT for Nyla Crockett from Mesquite, TX, on

02/24/2020. pic.twitter.com/HUrmlYwSiT — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) February 25, 2020

MESQUITE, Texas (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 8-month-baby last seen in Mesquite who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.Authorities say Nyla Crockett was last seen Friday night at 11:18 p.m. in the 4800 block of N Galloway Avenue.They believe the child may have been abducted by 30-year-old Chernario Crockett. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black or brown boots.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.