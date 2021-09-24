AARP celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- AARP is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with virtual and in-person events throughout September and October.
Sept. 29, 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. -- En Vivo Contigo: Latin Groove concert with Nano Silva
This is a presentation by Nano Silva, a talented singer and songwriter. Enjoy Latin music and beautiful melodies with the rhythm of bagpipes, salsa, Latin groove and many more musical surprises that proudly represent the Hispanic culture. Register at https://aarp.cvent.com/TX-929-Groove.
Sept. 30, 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. -- How to make mole
Join MECA for this cooking class to make a delicious traditional mole in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Sept. 30, 6:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. -- Latin Culinary Pop-up discount
AARP Member discount to attend IHC Culinary Pop-Up featuring Latin Chefs.
Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - noon -- Using Garden Herbs to Make Salsa
Learn how to use herbs from your own garden to make your favorite salsas. Tour the Houston Botanic Garden to learn how to grow these herbs and cook your salsa from home. LIMITED SLOTS
Oct. 5, 10 a.m. -- Latinx Artists Aim to Inspire with Unique Exhibit
Houston Lantinx artists take center stage during the juried exhibition titled Withstand. The virtual event explores themes of social justice and human rights and strives to inspire conversations about issues that impact the community, and ultimately empowers social change through art. Artists must select works that reflect these themes literally or metaphorically. This tour runs approximately 30 minutes, but can be adjusted to fit your schedule. Register at https://aarp.cvent.com/TX-1005-Latinx.
Oct. 6, 6 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- En Vivo Contigo: Let's talk Tequila
Join our Tequila 101 class. We will have a special guest who will teach us how fun and versatile tequila can be! Register at https://aarp.cvent.com/TX-1006-Tequila.
Oct. 11, 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. -- VIRTUAL: Using Garden Herbs to Make Salsa Learn how to use herbs from your own garden to make your favorite salsas.
Tour the Houston Botanic Garden to learn how to grow these herbs and cook your salsa from home. Register at https://aarp.cvent.com/TX-1011-Salsa.
Oct. 14, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. -- Flower Arranging for Fall & Hispanic Heritage Month
Get in the Fall spirit in this fun class to make festive floral arrangements to make your home or space more beautiful or gift to a special friend! LIMITED SLOTS
Oct. 15, noon - 1 p.m. -- Learn to make an altar
Learn about Día de los Muertos and the basics of altar making. Adults, children and families can create and decorate their own portable altar to honor their loved ones at home.
Oct. 16, 5 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. -- AARP Texas presents Live the East End Street Fest
Get into the rhythm with AARP in Houston as we bring you the East End Street Fest on Saturday, October 16. Join us for this 3-hour virtual event complete with music and art. This year's list of Latino artists includes headliner Zenteno Spirit and their mix of jazz, Latin, funked-up fusion, and rock and roll. Honored this year is East End legend, Norma Zenteno. Other artists on the bill include four-time Grammy award-winner David de la Garza. So, sit back and enjoy this musical event all from the comfort of your home. Register at https://aarp.cvent.com/TX-1016-EastE.
Oct. 16, 7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. -- Dia de la Hispanidad
The Day of the Hispanic World - Dia de la Hispanidad celebrates its 35th annual dance and music program at Miller Outdoor Theatre by presenting a tribute to the cultural beauty and treasures of Venezuela. Talented musicians, vocalists, and Danmar Academy of Performing Art' dancers will delight audiences with 13 folkloric scenes of this colorful country. Attend in person or virtual.
Oct. 21, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. -- VIRTUAL: Flower Arranging for Fall & Hispanic Heritage Month
Get in the Fall spirit in this fun class to make festive floral arrangements to make your home or space more beautiful or gift to a special friend.
Oct. 30 - Oct. 31, 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. -- Dia de los Muertos Festival
Join MECA's Día De Los Muertos two-day festival featuring the elements of Día de los Muertos celebrations throughout Latin America, with an altar exhibit, foods from the Americas, vendors selling authentic Latin American arts and crafts, and performances by local musicians and dance companies.
