Hear what the experts from AARP have to say about caregiving

Experts with AARP are answering your questions about caregiving and how they can help you get the support you and your family need.
Watch our Facebook Live, Wednesday November 18 at 5pm on ABC13's Facebook page. Have a question for the AARP experts? Submit them below and the experts might answer your question live!
Speaker: Alexa Valencia
Alexa Valencia has been a family caregiver for four years, assisting her father, who has vascular dementia, diabetes, and anxiety. She is a marketing and public relations director for a governmental organization with a 20-year career in the communications and marketing industry. When Alexa isn't caring for her father or working, she is a swim mom, cheering on her teen daughter at weekly swim meets and practices. She also has two fur-babies and two step-children.
Speaker: Eddie L. Orum, III
Eddie Orum is currently an Adjunct Professor at the University of Houston Downtown in the department of Urban Education. He is a retired High School Principal, has worked in areas to support homeless children in the State of Texas, a school diversity trainer for the Austin Independent School District, has been a school board trainer for the Texas Association of School Boards and is a currently a community activist for the Houston 5th Ward and the Denver Harbor community. Eddie is also a caregiver for his aunt and his mother and currently a volunteer for AARP.
More about AARP:
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With nearly 38 million members, including more than 2.2 million in Texas, AARP works to strengthen communities and advocate for what matters most to families with a focus on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.
Acerca de AARP
AARP es la organización sin fines de lucro y sin afiliación política más grande de la nación, dedicada a facultar a las personas de 50 años o más para que puedan escoger cómo viven a medida que envejecen. Con casi 38 millones de socios, incluyendo más de 2.2 millones en Texas, AARP trabaja para fortalecer las comunidades y lucha por los asuntos de mayor importancia para las familias: la seguridad de la salud, la estabilidad financiera y el bienestar personal.
Hear what the experts from AARP have to say about caregiving
