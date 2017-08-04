A northwest Harris County store owner who was shot by an armed robber overnight grabbed a gun of his own and returned fire, killing the assailant.It happened at the Payless at Lakewood Food Mart on Cedar Point near Grant Road at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.Authorities say the suspect entered the store and shot the owner during a holdup. The owner, who was wounded, grabbed his own gun and shot the robber.Both the owner and robber were transported to the hospital, where the suspect died. The owner is recovering from his injury.Deputies believe a woman was also involved in the robbery. They said she went inside to case the store before the robber stepped in.She may have left the area in a tan sedan.