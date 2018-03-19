'Worst of the Worst': Houston's Ice Pick Killer to be put to death this summer

On Monday, a Harris County judge signed Danny Paul Bible's death warrant after a lengthy history of rape and murder. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The man known as the Houston's 'Ice Pick Killer' responsible for murders, kidnappings and rapes in three states will be executed in Texas in June.

In a short hearing Monday morning, a judge issued a death warrant for Danny Paul Bible, 66. His execution is now scheduled for June 27th.

"He was the 'Ice Pick Killer.' He was a serial killer. A serial rapist and we're going to pursue justice for these victims," said Josh Reiss, the head of the Post-Conviction Writs Division at the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Bible was brought from death row for the hearing. He had exhausted all appeals.

"It is just a shame the state is going to execute someone who can't get out of a wheelchair because it thinks he's a future danger," his appeals attorney, Margaret Schmucker, told Eyewitness News.

Bible was left wheelchair bound after a head-on crash while in prison custody. A guard died in the crash.

It is all part of a story that began nearly four decades ago.

According to court documents, the partially-clothed body of 20-year-old Inez Deaton was found on the north slope of Greens Bayou at Homestead in May 1979.

Inez, a married mother of a two-year-old, had been raped and stabbed with an ice pick 11 times. Her body was then dragged and posed on the bank. A neighbor last saw her entering Bible's house to use the telephone.

Over the next two decades, court records show Bible beat and raped women and girls in Montana and Louisiana.

In north Texas, he murdered his sister-in law, baby son and her roommate all on the same day in 1983. After a stint in prison, he committed more rapes.

Captured in Florida, Bible was brought back to Louisiana in 1998 before admitting to the years of violence, including Deaton's murder for which he was convicted in 2003.

On Monday, Bible made one more trip from death row to Harris County so a judge could issue his death warrant and schedule his execution.

"I don't think there is any doubt Danny Paul Bible is the worst of the worst," said Reiss. "He is the reason you have the death penalty. He killed at least four people that we know of, one of whom is a young child. He used an ice pick to kill some victims. He raped at least six or seven women. It took a long time to capture him because he kept leaving to go to Montana and escaping. So, the time has come to carry out his sentence of death as a jury imposed."

