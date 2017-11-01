HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston police are investigating what led to the death of a woman found inside a vehicle in southwest Houston.
Police were called to the 5900 block of Jackwood Wednesday morning.
A resident at the home told ABC13 that her son had been partying with his friend and he thought she had fallen asleep in the vehicle.
She added her son had nothing to do with the woman's death.
The medical examiner's officer is working to determine a cause of death.
