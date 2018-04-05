Woman found dead in front of house on Langdon Ln. @houstonpolice say first call came in at 6:25 a.m.. she’s holding car keys and looks like she was just about to get into car. #abc13 https://t.co/3cr81ZZUPS pic.twitter.com/M875TuXw8s — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 5, 2018

Plenty of detectives on scene talking with neighbors. Unclear if shooter is still out there or has been arrested. Waiting on update from investigators. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/zqbnzBPknj — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 5, 2018

Houston police say a woman's fiance discovered her dead body outside of his home in southwest Houston.Her fiance found her body on the front lawn as he was leaving for work Thursday morning from their home on Langdon Lane at Corporate Drive, said Detective J.T. Roscoe with the HPD Homicide Division.The 30-year-old woman had been shot to death.Authorities say she left work Wednesday night and planned to run errands.Detectives tell ABC13 whether the fiance was expecting her at the home that night is unclear since she only sometimes stayed there.The woman was also holding car keys, appearing as if she was just about to get into a car.However, police say this does not appear to be a robbery as all of her bags were still with her.It's not clear how many times she was shot or where.Police also don't know yet if she was shot Wednesday night or Thursday morning.Detectives are still on the scene talking to neighbors.No word if the shooter is still on the run or has been arrested.