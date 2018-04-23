Woman shot to death after refusing to let man use cell phone

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman shot and killed after refusing to let man use cell phone, Christine Dobbyn reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is accused of fatally shooting a woman over a cell phone.

Donrdrick Flagg, 28, was arrested and charged with capital murder after authorities say he shot and killed 29-year-old Tiffany McKnight Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Reed Road around 12 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.



Wendell Williams told ABC13 he thought he was hearing firecrackers until his son ran into their home.

He went outside and saw McKnight on the concrete.

"We flipped her over and tried to do CPR, but it didn't work," Williams said.

HPD says McKnight was returning from the grocery store when Flagg approached her, and asked to use her cell phone.

McKnight refused, a struggle broke out, and Flagg shot her multiple times, including one time in the back.

McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her son will never get his mother back.

"That was really sad and I've been thinking about that all day," Williams said. "It's pretty heartbreaking."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingwoman killedmurderHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother charged after allegedly setting car on fire with kids inside
Man accused of killing mother over cell phone appears in court
Britain's Duchess of Cambridge in labor with 3rd child
Amazing weather in Houston
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
Suspected drunk driver charged in crash that killed boy
2 teens caught after escaping juvenile prison in Giddings
Wharton HS student named prom king in midst of health battle
Show More
Yale University offering free online class about happiness
Former Texans player hosting soiree to raise funds for literacy
Michael Jackson's moonwalk shoes to be sold at auction
Suspects on the run after robbing Sweet Tomatoes in NW Houston
Syracuse fraternity permanently expelled over racist video
More News