Homicide Investigation: 2725 Reed Rd. Female shot DOA. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 22, 2018

Police say a man was arrested after shooting and killing a woman over a cell phone.Dominique Flag, 28, was arrested and charged with capital murder after authorities say he shot and killed Tiffany McKnight Sunday morning.Officers responded to the 2000 block of Reed Road around 12 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.The Houston Police Department says 29-year-old McKnight was returning from the grocery store when Flag approached her, and asked to use her cell phone.McKnight refused, a struggle broke out, and Flag shot her multiple times, including one time in the back.McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene.