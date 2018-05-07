Woman rescued by 3 Sugar Land officers after crashing car into lake

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Incredible bodycam video shows the moment several Sugar Land police officers jumped into action to save a woman who crashed her car into a lake.

Witnesses told 911 dispatchers a speeding vehicle jumped a curb at Meadowcroft Boulevard and Westcott Avenue early Saturday morning, sending the car into the water.

When Sugar Land police arrived, three officers jumped into the lake to save the woman from drowning.

Adding a whole other level of danger, police say alligators and snakes have been known to inhabit the lake.

Minutes after pulling the woman from the water, the vehicle became fully submerged in the lake.

Officers say the woman said she fell asleep before losing control of her car. Fortunately, she was not injured in the crash.

One officer was treated for minor cuts.

